Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $614.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

