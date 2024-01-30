Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGLE. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

