Raymond James Lowers Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $17.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.25 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

