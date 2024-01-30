HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.99 on Friday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.35.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

