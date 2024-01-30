StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

