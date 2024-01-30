NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

