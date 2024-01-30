Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

NVTA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 179,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 679,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 349.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

