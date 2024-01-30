NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $19.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:NS opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after buying an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after buying an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 691,604 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

