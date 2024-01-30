First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.67.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.68. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1629098 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.35%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

