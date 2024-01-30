American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $3.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

American Well Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $330.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,622 shares of company stock worth $175,572. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

