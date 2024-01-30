Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 36.9 %
Shares of CRBP opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.38. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $39.96.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.