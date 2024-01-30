CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Raised to $36.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

CVRx Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.52. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVRx by 1,056.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter valued at about $7,116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 468,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 685.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 164,499 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

