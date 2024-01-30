ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNOB. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $930.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

