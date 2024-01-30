Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.21. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 212,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 203,738 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

