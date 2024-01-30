Citigroup Cuts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $41.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

BKR opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

