Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of BPOP opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

