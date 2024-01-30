Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of BWB opened at $13.44 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 175,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

