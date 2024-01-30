StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.08 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
