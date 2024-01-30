Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

