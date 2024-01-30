Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
