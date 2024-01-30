T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.29.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock worth $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

