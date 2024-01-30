Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a PE ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Carrols Restaurant Group

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

