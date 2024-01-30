Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $84.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of STX opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

