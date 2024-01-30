T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.30. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.