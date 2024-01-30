StockNews.com Downgrades VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Stock Up 2.5 %

VSE stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. On average, analysts predict that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VSE by 333.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

