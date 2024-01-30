Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.75 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 634.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

