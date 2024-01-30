Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

