Barclays Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $189.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $156.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $112.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

