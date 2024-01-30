National Bankshares Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

