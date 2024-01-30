Piper Sandler Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.77.

SLG opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 151,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8,523.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

