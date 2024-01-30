Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

