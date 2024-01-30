Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

