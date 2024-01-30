GlucoTrack (GCTK) and The Competition Critical Survey

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Medical Instruments & Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GlucoTrack to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.61 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.02 billion $131.48 million 491.77

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlucoTrack’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GlucoTrack and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 259 819 797 12 2.30

As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.16%. Given GlucoTrack’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -10.36% -2.21% 0.63%

Summary

GlucoTrack rivals beat GlucoTrack on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.