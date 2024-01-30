DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.16%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
70.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|-1.51%
|-3.03%
|-0.47%
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|8.79%
|5.79%
|2.91%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|$669.59 million
|0.24
|$17.76 million
|($0.84)
|-2.90
|DiamondRock Hospitality
|$1.00 billion
|1.96
|$109.33 million
|$0.39
|24.05
DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
DiamondRock Hospitality beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.