Financial Analysis: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intapp and BILL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $350.87 million 8.90 -$69.43 million ($0.98) -45.74 BILL $1.13 billion 7.53 -$223.73 million ($1.60) -49.95

Intapp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intapp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 BILL 1 10 13 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intapp and BILL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intapp currently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. BILL has a consensus target price of $115.09, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. Given BILL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BILL is more favorable than Intapp.

Volatility & Risk

Intapp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILL has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp -17.35% -17.81% -9.45% BILL -14.99% -1.71% -0.73%

Summary

BILL beats Intapp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

