Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Decreases By 21.7%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. AddLife AB has a one year low of C$7.94 and a one year high of C$7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66.

Get AddLife AB (publ) alerts:

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for AddLife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AddLife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.