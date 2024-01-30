Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.30 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

