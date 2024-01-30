Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.37. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

