GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Stephens

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Up 2.3 %

GMS stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $23,242,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.