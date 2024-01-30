StockNews.com Upgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

