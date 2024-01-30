Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,350.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,221.17 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $640.12 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $982.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.