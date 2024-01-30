FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FDX. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.93.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $247.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.03. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.