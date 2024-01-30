Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $44.72 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.