Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

