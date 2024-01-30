EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $164.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

