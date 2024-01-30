Cimpress (CMPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Cimpress to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMPR stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

