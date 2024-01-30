Head-To-Head Contrast: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) versus Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sanofi 1 3 4 0 2.38

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $79.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Sanofi has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Sanofi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanofi is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -36.92% -24.91% -21.34% Sanofi 17.34% 27.55% 16.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $250.31 million 26.86 -$256.26 million ($1.61) -43.39 Sanofi $45.31 billion 2.81 $8.82 billion $3.19 15.76

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanofi beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, heart failure, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, body and foot creams, and eczema powders. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301 for Parkinson's disease; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc for T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. It also enters in a strategic collaboration with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

