Stifel Nicolaus Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

