Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BLVN stock opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. Bowleven has a 1-year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.12.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

