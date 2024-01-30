Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$20.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$12.28 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.94 and a 12-month high of C$19.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8114323 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.