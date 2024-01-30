ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

AACG opened at $1.10 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

